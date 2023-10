Leaning on post-punk, indie, hip-hop and pop influences, New York-based artist She Loves Boon adds deeper dimensions to hyperpop: his flagship single, ‘Punk Rock’, balanced off-kilter beats and glitchy percussion with well-crafted melodies and a catchy chorus. Referring to his sound as “emotional trap”, She Loves Boon strives to connect with fans via relatable impassioned lyrics and “production that makes you want to dance all night”.