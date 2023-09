Shanti Celeste is a London-based DJ and record label founder known for her contemporary UK take on classic Detroit techno, and her seminal NTS show. Celeste’s DJ style focuses on building on the visions of early techno pioneers while weaving in elements of ambient house and dance. Her joyful sound can be heard in projects such as single ‘Sun Notification’ on her 2019 album Tangerine, released on her label Peach Discs.