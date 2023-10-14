The distinction between the sounds of mainstream hip-hop and Madlib’s individualism is nearly genre-sized – forgoing modern technology for analogous beat-making equipment, he pulls together an array of sounds, samples and his own instrumentation. The artist possesses so much talent that he’s had to make multiple monikers just to contain it all: Quasimoto, Malik Flavours, Monk Hughes, Beat Konducta – these are less aliases than completely separate musical personalities. Perhaps his most famous, though, is the symbiotic Madvillian. Together with late lyricist MF DOOM, Madlib completely disrupted the underground hip-hop scene in 2004, in a perfect showcase of the producer’s sampling strengths.