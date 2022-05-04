Artist

shallowhalo

About shallowhalo

“I was aiming to make something that sounded like if you put electroclash, goth pop, twee and synth-pop in a blender,” Allyson Camitta, one half of NYC’s Shallowhalo, says of 2022’s No Fun. Formed out of a series of jam sessions in 2020, the producer duo layer Camitta’s airy vocals with vintage, video-game-style synths and glitches, and reflect their sound with an equally kitschy visual aesthetic. Live, they’ve performed on a co-headline tour with The Dare and in supporting slots for Alice Glass and Cherry Glazerr.

