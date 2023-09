Shallou makes music for tranquil lakesides, summer sunsets and other epic landscapes. The beauty of his sound is that it’s well realised enough to be transportative yet feels full of raw emotion, too. On his 2020 debut album, Magical Thinking, Shallou sharpened his songwriting as he teamed up with singers such as Zachary Knowles (‘Mutual Love’) and Daya (‘Older’).