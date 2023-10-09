“I live to work on projects and build ideas that sit at the point where art, commerce and ideas meet,” says Seth Troxler, who has gained a reputation as one of the most recognised DJs in the world. His dedication to the scene (158 gigs in 2012) resulted in him being voted number one in the Resident Advisor Top 100 DJs poll that year. Descended from a family of cowboys and Baptist preachers, he​’​s part African-American, part Egyptian and part Cherokee Indian, and invokes his worldliness in his curation of art, music and culture – and in his encyclopaedic knowledge of all musical genres.