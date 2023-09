Tales of sorrow, self-acceptance and Black gay love are narrated through serpentwithfeet’s filter of experimental soul. Growing up in his mother’s gospel choir in Baltimore, the classically trained singer’s elegant meld of R&B and classical music has won acclaim from The Guardian and The New York Times. An emotive performer and lyricist, the composer has toured with Björk, collaborated with Moby and joined the Heritage Orchestra on stage at the BBC Proms.