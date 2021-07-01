Earning a name for himself in his native San Francisco for his hallucinogenic mixes of techno, house and acid, New York-based DJ and producer Sepehr was first inspired by Ricardo Villalobos’ fabric 36 (2007). He now commands the dancefloors at the likes of Bossa Nova Civic Club and Berghain. Weaving together the clubs spirit of California with his Iranian heritage, his debut album Shaytoon (2020) provided the inspiration for his label of the same name, which aims to spotlight “the sounds of the Iranian/Middle Eastern underground”.