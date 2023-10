Hailing from south-west Germany, quintet SENNA bring together elements of post-hardcore, heavy metal and pop punk. Initially conceived as a studio hobby, the band’s debut EP, A Moment Of Quiet, arrived in 2022 with each of its intricately produced tracks named after a blend of tea. With screamo vocals as scalding as their guitars and percussion, in 2023 the outfit nabbed an opening slot on Resolve and Siamese’s joint European tour.