“We just wanna have fun, come to your city and smash it to pieces” says Mexi Mike, frontman of LA band Section H8. Formed in 2018, the beastly hardcore quintet charge through themes of crime, corruption and political divide on their debut Welcome to the Nightmare, released in 2021. A cataclysm of angst and unbridled screeching guitars, Section H8 are no strangers to a thrashing mosh pit.