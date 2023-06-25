Audiovisual duo, Sculpture, aka musician Dan Hayhurst and visual artist Reuben Sutherland, explore temporary states of digital/physical recomposition, device misuse, comic strips, pattern making, video art and perceptual manipulation. Utilizing a chaotic library of hundreds of zoetropic prints, Sutherland’s visuals combine pre-cinema imaging with cutting-edge digital techniques in hallucinatory loops and cut ups. A volatile simultaneity links the duo’s visual turntablism and electronic music forms, sensory associations pursuing an obscure logic. Sculpture formed for an unrehearsed performance in 2008 and since then have played worldwide and released audible and visible media on labels including Dekorder (zoetrope vinyl LPs, Rotary Signal Emitter 2010 and Toad Blinker 2011), Daniel Lopatin/0PN’s Software label (Membrane Pop LP 2014), patten’s Kaleidoscope imprint (Slime Code 7 unique cassette dubs + DL 2012), Psyché Tropes (Projected Music 5″ 26 locked groove zoetrope vinyl 2019), Ana Ott (Form Foam zoetrope vinyl EP 2016) and Digitalis (Slime Code vinyl edition 2012) plus the duo’s own imprints, Tapebox and Plastic Infinite (multiple byproducts including zoetrope vinyl 7″ singles Plastic Infinite 2014 and Zyprazol 2016, and the abstract graphic novel/cassette Nearest Neighbour 2018).