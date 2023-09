Screaming Females pride themselves on a genre-swinging DIY approach: the New Jersey three-piece indulge in elongated guitar solos as much as they do two-chord thrashes. The straightforward swagger of the group’s first album, Baby Teeth, in 2006 gave way to more ambitious structures and greater guitar heroics by the time 2012’s Ugly dropped; and 2018’s All At Once proved that more full-bodied production wouldn’t tone down their feverish energy.