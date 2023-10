Steered by the bloodthirsty, guttural roars of frontwoman Kat Moss, Scowl is a hardcore four-piece from Santa Cruz. Their 2021 debut How Flowers Grow is uncensored punk ecstasy, earning the band co-signs from Hayley Williams and Post Malone. A stage of any size provides Scowl with the perfect terrain to trample – whether at a hole-in-the-wall gig or an arena warm-up for Limp Bizkit.