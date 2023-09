Formerly known as SCALPING, Bristol quartet SCALER are in many respects a rock group, but they approach their concerts like nightclub overlords, designing their sets like extended trance pieces. Self-described as “a live band playing industrial techno”, SCALER combine the traditional tools of rock music with electronic processing; and in an attempt to erase the boundaries between hard rock and techno, they take a step back from the spotlight – only appearing in silhouette.