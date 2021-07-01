Savage Hands are masters of catchy metal hooks filled with gut-pumping breakdowns and visceral basslines. The Maryland outfit formed as a mutant combination of metal bands from the southern states, and are now something of a supergroup. A self-funded nationwide tour built up enough momentum to propel them into a deal with Sharptone Records, and they have since gone from strength to strength. As hard as their sound is, it’s the poetic wit of the interlinking verses that make Savage Hands stand out.