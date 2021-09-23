Taking his name from the Buddhist state of spontaneous enlightenment, DJ Satori approaches his shows with a Zen-like style. His faith in building his sets up from a low BPM makes his live performance a meditative experience, and high energy is maintained through his song selection. “I realised that the BPM of African music is super low, yet it feels super energetic. And it’s all down to the way they combine the third and fourth beat, which creates so much energy. This is how I create what I call the dynamic illusion of tempo,” he says.