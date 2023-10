German producer Tim Bernhardt launched Satin Jackets as a vehicle to explore his lifelong love of disco and the clean polished productions of artists such as CHIC and Trevor Horn. “I had always been fascinated by how glossy people like Nile Rogers made their music,” says Bernhardt. “It always sounded like the musical equivalent of a fashion magazine’s cover.” In response, Satin Jackets has perfected his own laidback brand of Balearic house and sun-kissed disco.