Sasha Velour is a performer, artist, actor and producer known for her artistically intelligent brand of drag. Winning the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2009 with a now-historic Whitney Houston lip sync, the gender-fluid Brooklyn-based performer was named by New York Magazine as one of the most powerful drag queens in America. Her career since winning the series is testament to this: in 2018, she worked with Opening Ceremony to host New York Fashion Week’s first all-queer show, while her one-woman theatre evening Smoke & Mirrors united drag, visual art and magic in the US and Europe.

