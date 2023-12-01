Artist

Sasha is a dance music pioneer in more ways than one. A champion of old school trance, in the ’90s, the Grammy-nominated producer became one of the first “superstar DJs” able to sell out fabric, Twilo and The Haçienda on name alone. Single-handedly revolutionising club performances using live audio engineering equipment alongside laser and video displays, he’s also renowned for his compilations with John Digweed. Often considered his magnum opus, twinkling trance gem ‘Xpander’ was voted as one of the best dance tracks of all time by readers of Mixmag.

