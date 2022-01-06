Artist

Sango

About Sango

Sango may have been twelve when he began producing hip-hop beats, but it was an adolescence of listening to the baile funk soundtrack of Call of Duty that inspired his fusion of R&B, soul and Brazilian music. Lending his own flavour to remixes of Aaliyah and Drake, the Seattle-born producer featured his mother – a skilled multi-instrumentalist – on his 2013 debut album, North. Now residing in Michigan, Sango’s ever-growing list of production credits includes beats for Bryson Tiller, Ravyn Lenae and Christina Aguilera.

