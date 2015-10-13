Sama’ Abdulhadi didn’t seek out the role of Palestinian culture ambassador when she started DJing in her hometown of Ramallah. It wasn’t until she took a trip to Lebanon that she even figured out she was most drawn to techno, but over the course of the next decade, she and her friends slowly built up Palestine’s dance music scene in old restaurants converted into nightclubs. “I never wanted to speak about politics,” Abdulhadi told DJ Mag. “It always annoyed me that no one asked me about music stuff in interviews, but I guess I also understand it: I’m the only one from Palestine. I’m the only person who can talk about it. So I might as well do it, because it’s needed.”