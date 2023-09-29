Settling in Manchester via Brighton, Vienna-born salute fully immersed himself in the club culture of the UK by going to raves and building a network across electronic scenes. After the My Heart EP – which focused on soft vocals and melodies against an R&B backdrop – salute cranked it up a notch with the Condition trilogy project, which had him leaning more towards a dance-heavy, club-ready sound through garage samples and grimey hooks across three eclectic EPs. The versatile producer has since continued to evolve his output to create a diverse catalogue of music that always pays homage to rave culture.