Settling in Manchester via Brighton, Vienna-born salute fully immersed himself in the club culture of the UK by going to raves and building a network across electronic scenes. After the My Heart EP – which focused on soft vocals and melodies against an R&B backdrop – salute cranked it up a notch with the Condition trilogy project, which had him leaning more towards a dance-heavy, club-ready sound through garage samples and grimey hooks across three eclectic EPs. The versatile producer has since continued to evolve his output to create a diverse catalogue of music that always pays homage to rave culture.

Upcoming events

Into The Woods x Wanna Dance? salute & Yung SinghFri, 29 Sept
Venue TBA (Los Angeles)Los Angeles
saluteThu, 5 Oct
Smoke & MirrorsChicago
salute (open to close) - Rooftop Closing PartySun, 8 Oct
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
Percolate presents: DJ Boring, salute, SUCHIFri, 27 Oct
FØRGESheffield
FLY Halloween SpooktacularTue, 31 Oct
The Liquid Room Edinburgh
Boiler Room Festival Berlin | FridayFri, 17 Nov
BelgienhalleBerlin
Salute | LondonSat, 18 Nov
KOKOLondon