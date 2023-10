Rapper Saint Levant’s sultry ‘Very Few Friends’, on which he raps erotic lyrics in English, French and Arabic, became a TikTok hit in 2023. And those trilingual loverboy bars and lo-fi vibes continued on his EP, From Gaza, With Love – a far cry from the more socially conscious tunes he released at the start of his career. But that spirit is still in play offstage: he runs a fellowship to support Palestinian creatives with their living costs.