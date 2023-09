Debuting in 2017 with a confessional songwriting style and distinct blend of emo, indie and pop, Sad Boys Club are an alt-rock quintet from north London. From odes to their beloved Tottenham Hotspur FC (‘White Heart Lane’) to tracks that lean into darker themes of hopelessness and escapism (‘The Void Or Nothing’), the band’s energetic live performances – which have opened gigs for Bombay Bicycle Club – promise a rollercoaster of emotion.