London-based DJ Saachi’s love affair with the UK’s underground scene began during a year studying abroad in Tokyo. Melding UK garage with trembling bassline, flutters of techno and a contagious grime rhythm, she has since played for crowds at Lost Village and Dialled In festivals. Infusing her mixes with traditional South Asian music, Saachi – whose family hail from India and Kuwait – is a member of Asian music collective Daytimers and is a resident DJ at Selectorhood, a creative community of women fighting for gender equality in the club scene. In 2021, Saachi’s Boiler Room set was named by Mixmag as one of the best of the year.