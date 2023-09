As a producer, Madrid’s Rusowsky has been reconfiguring pop, electronica and trap from the confines of his bedroom since before the pandemic. Each of his tracks shows a different facet of his talents – often two or three expertly blended into one, in fact. As a DJ, he is equally eclectic, and supercharged with spontaneous energy – expect everything from DnB to hyperpop to offbeat hip-hop and mangled pop.