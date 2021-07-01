Artist

Run The Jewels

Top trackRun The Jewels - Run the Jewels

About Run The Jewels

Killer Mike and El-P had already made lasting impacts on hip-hop before they founded Run The Jewels in 2013. Mike was a member of Outkast’s Dungeon Family collective – he made his debut on Stankonia (2000) – and El-P was part of underground rap group Company Flow and founded influential hip-hop label Definitive Jux. But as RTJ, the duo tackle police brutality, classism, misogyny, respectability politics, corporate media and more over production that nods to old-school rap while firmly situating itself in the genre’s experimental present.

