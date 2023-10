“I want my shows to be gangster parties – ’90s type sh*t, where it looks like everyone got in for free,” says Inglewood’s Rucci. Raised by his father, the rough-voiced rapper’s debut album, Tako’s Son (2019), confronts his childhood spent on the streets. Known for his blistering flows and emotionally loaded bars, Rucci has sold out shows at the El Rey Theatre and The Roxy, and shared the stage with ScHoolboy Q and G Perico.