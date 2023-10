“Rock so vulnerable it will make things awkward” is how RØRY describes their emotive musical style. On 2022’s Good Die Young, the lively British singer-songwriter reflects on their addiction and mental health struggles with a prickly pop punk slant reminiscent of the early 2000s. Before debuting their dramatic look and sound in 2019, RØRY lent vocals to their brother DJ Gareth Emery’s trance club tracks and penned dance hits for Sam Feldt, WEISS and Cheat Codes.