Roy Ayers – the Godfather of Neo Soul – is a pioneer of jazz in all its cosmic forms. Playing the vibraphone and directing his band, his performances radiate all the energy and joy befitting of his classics ‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine’ and ‘Searchin’’. It’s been said that his music has been sampled by more rappers than any other musician, and he even features on the Tyler, the Creator track ‘FIND YOUR WINGS’ with original vocals.