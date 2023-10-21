Named after the interstate that connects house and techno capitals Chicago and Detroit, Route 94 is the pseudonym of south-west London producer Rowan Jones. Cutting his teeth creating dubstep beats under the moniker of Dream in the early ’10s, the DJ landed a debut release on Skrillex’s OWSLA imprint before re-emerging with his now trademark style of relaxed deep house. Since scoring a Jess Glynne-assisted UK number one in 2014 with slow burning club belter ‘My Love’, Rowan has been on a mission to spread his infectious house music, performing to crowds at fabric and Tomorrowland.