Rosalía initially gained popularity with her pop reimagining of flamenco, a sound she grew up listening to in Catalonia. But on 2022’s Motomami, she took listeners on a musical tour of the Spanish-speaking Caribbean, stirring together dembow, bachata, reggaeton and bolero, with generous helpings of electropop. The recipient of multiple Latin Grammy Awards – including the 2022 prize for ‘Album of the Year’ – Rosalía’s high-octane, choreographed performances have earnt her a reputation as a must-see live act.