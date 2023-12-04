As a teenager, Roosevelt played with a handful of garage bands before immersing himself in the techno scene in Cologne. Channelling the spirit of his indie roots into his beat-driven synth tracks, Roosevelt made his debut in the early 2010s with the Elliot EP. His shimmering, club-ready tracks recalled the melody and energy of his halcyon band days, while also allowing him to bridge an unlikely gap between the two styles. Remixes for CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, and Charlotte Gainsbourg brought guitar music into clubland.