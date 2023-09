Formerly the founder and lead vocalist of blues rock band Toy Soldiers, Ron Gallo laces his sound with an idiosyncratic sense of humour. The instrumentalist says he “can’t promise the same thing over and over, ‘cus I’m not the same thing over and over” – which explains his versatile style. His Really Nice Guys EP sees him mock Nashville’s music scene, while 2021’s PEACEMEAL explores warm lo-fi pop sounds.