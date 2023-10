Rome in Silver is a master of vibrant, bass-heavy house music. His flagship singles ‘Fool’, ‘Skin’ and ‘Fade’ epitomise his knack for balancing superb melody with bone-rattling low-end. His 2020 EP, Forever Flame, was an escapist’s dream – released just as the pandemic was ramping up, the five tracks helped listeners shake off the shackles of lockdown and envision the day when they’d be free to let loose again. Today, Rome in Silver is back on tour, filling dancefloors the world over.