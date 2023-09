Taking his name from multidisciplinary collage artist Romare Bearden, London musician Romare takes a similar collage-like approach when creating his sample-heavy electronic sound – combining elements of ’70s fantasy cinema, pop synths, jazz melodies and even mediaeval riffs. Often experimenting with instruments (including his childhood drum kit and his grandmother’s recorder) alongside a live band, he’s toured with Bonobo, played at Berghain and held a residency at the Jazz Cafe.