Award-winning music producer and live performer Rodriguez Jr. has spent more than two decades drawing from a vast array of electronic genres to create his melodic house and techno. He first came to prominence under the mentorship of Laurent Garnier, releasing music on F-Communications label as one half of French electro act The Youngsters. Following this, he gradually honed his style into the dynamic, beatific sound that can now be regularly found on his Mobilee and Anjunadeep releases; as well as weaved into remixes for Stephan Bodzin, Booka Shade, Eli & Fur, Steve Bug, Timo Maas and many more.