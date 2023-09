With music described as addressing the “heartbroken weirdo in the corner”, Swedish singer-songwriter, producer and DJ Robyn has been making emotive dance pop since her 1995 debut album, Robyn Is Here. Her ability to write honest lyrics about pain, heartbreak and love led her to be named Songwriter of the Decade at the NME Awards in 2020; and her 2010 trilogy of mini-albums, Body Talk, was one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.