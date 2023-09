Robert Hood, the former Underground Resistance member, is best known for his minimal techno, but it’s a gospel house track made under his alias Floorplan that’s been called a modern classic. Hood is more qualified than most to make such a holy number – he’s an ordained minister – but he’s still humble when he talks about creating ‘We Magnify His Name’. “I didn’t want to make an anthem that made Robert Hood’s name bigger,” he once said. “It’s all about God.”