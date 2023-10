Robbie & Mona create dark, inward-looking dreampop with the help of unorthodox song structures and lashings of left-field electronics. The Bristol-based duo (and couple) debuted their echoey vocals and surrealist aesthetic with 2021’s EW, and took a warmer, jazz-inflected turn with 2023’s follow-up, which DIY described as “a remarkable, multi-edged record”. Live, the ethereal vocals of Mona flutter above Robbie’s unpredictable instrumentals, which hop between distorted synths and piano melodies.