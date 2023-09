New York-based RL Grime first found fame as a teenager in 2013, delivering viral remixes of Chief Keef’s ‘Love Sosa’ and Kanye West’s ‘Mercy’. Since then, he’s counted Tony Hawk, Pharrell, Shaquille O’Neal, Neil deGrasse Tyson and author R.L. Stine (whose name RL Grime derives from), as contributors of vocal cameos to his long-running series of future bass and trap mixes.