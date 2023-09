River Consoles is a London-based composer and producer using analog equipment to create his left-field electronic music. Signed to independent label Erased Tape Records, his intricate ambient production style “yields deftly layered headphone music” according to Pitchfork, as well as thoughtful melodies and flourishes of breakbeat. He played at the London Coliseum as part of fabric’s collaboration with the English National Opera, and has created scores for Black Mirror.