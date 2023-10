Born in the Philippines, raised in Melbourne and now based in LA, RINI’s tranquil R&B explores the ups and downs of friendship, love and heartbreak. The suave singer-songwriter gained a following online in the mid ’10s by sharing smooth covers of Frank Ocean before making his debut with 2021’s hopelessly romantic Constellations. Featuring a collaboration with Wale, the album spotlights RINI’s honeyed voice and easy-going guitar work, both of which have become staples of his live shows.