To form her art pop, British Japanese singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama takes inspiration from the indie gigs she snuck into during her teenage years, experimental Bowie glam rock and Shania Twain-inspired country pop. Singing in both English and Japanese as she explores queerness, love and the anxieties of online life, Sawayama’s 2017 EP, Rina, led both the Brit Awards and Mercury Prize to change the rules that excluded artists who are British residents with foreign citizenship.