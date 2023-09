A whirlwind of raspy punk-rap, nu-metal and “sugar trap”, Maryland’s Rico Nasty gained recognition in the ’10s with a merciless flow, a series of blistering mixtapes, and collaborations with Doja Cat, Aminé and Kali Uchis. The rapper’s debut album, Nightmare Vacation (2020), was described as “combative, empowering and unashamedly fun” by Clash. With an emo princess aesthetic and energetic stage presence, Nasty has sent crowds into chaos on the road with Kehlani and Playboi Carti.