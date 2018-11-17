Described as “one of the electric dance world’s intellectual forces”, British-Canadian DJ Richie Hawtin pioneered a minimal style of techno during the early ’90s. Becoming synonymous with Detroit techno, both under his own name and aliases Plastikman and F.U.S.E, the producer has pushed the boundaries of dance music via conceptual shows and his use of cutting-edge technology – including Final Scratch, a software he helped to develop. As comfortable soundtracking Olympics opening ceremonies and Guggenheim parties as he is behind the decks at an Ibiza residency, his sets promise acid techno, IDM and special effects – most notably his signature delay tricks.