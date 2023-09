‘Ogre’, ‘Shapeshifter’, ‘Soldier’, ‘Prostitute’. No, this isn’t a roll call for a game of Dungeons & Dragons, but just some of the tracks written by folk singer Richard Dawson. Suffice to say, the Northumbrian artist decided to take the genre name literally in the folkloric Peasants. That 2017 album was the start of a musical trilogy, with subsequent works spanning both a mythical and real-world timeline up to the present day, as Dawson weaves together his songs with sage-like artistry.