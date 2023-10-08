Ricardo Villalobos is one of the key artists associated with microhouse and minimal techno. Although the vast majority of tracks by the Chilean-German producer are pared down with small details revealed with close listening, their trippy, elongated qualities make them far removed from the abrasive sonic aggression of Villalobos’s contemporaries. Informed by a rich background in South American and Afro-Latin percussion, his tracks harken back to the ancient music of his ancestors – a trait that explains their global, primal appeal.