Rezz takes the sugar-fuelled hyperactivity of EDM and dampens the mood with murky clouds of techno. Despite specialising in dark EDM, her music has been likened to grunge bands of the ’90s – down to the gritty atmospheres she creates. Completely self-taught, the Canadian producer/DJ has no qualms with foraying into lighter aspects of electronic music, too, and such versatility caught the attention of Skrillex’s label OWSLA, leading to several major releases on its subscription-based imprint, The Nest.