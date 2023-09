New England band Restraining Order make meaty hardcore punk with a nostalgic ’80s fuzz. Their debut full length, This World is Too Much, offered a kinetic run through of their musical abilities; hyper guitar coupled with the arresting cadence of lead singer Patrick Cozens. Contemplative lyrical content offsets their relentless tempo, and the band’s performances bring the high-octane spirit of their studio releases roaring to life on stage.